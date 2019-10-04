WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Several cities in the Palouse are under Areal Flood Advisory after a round of heavy rain Tuesday.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or pooling

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. It was originally in effect until 9 p.m., but it was extended until midnight.

The flooding in Pullman is primarily on Grand Ave. between Stadium Way and Whitman St. There is a total of nine blocks underwater, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Officials have asked people not drive through that stretch. Pullman Police responded to someone who drove through the deep waters, got stuck and needed rescuing.

Pullman Police tweeted that evacuation procedures are underway just after 8 p.m. They responded to four businesses along Grand Ave. to evacuate occupants - one where 16 people needed to be rescued.

That business was so full of water, the power had to be shut off over safety concerns, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Police said occupants in four other businesses along Grand were able to leave on their own, or were told by authorities to shelter in place. A building in an apartment complex also filled with water and extensive damage is expected, Pullman Police said.

Over the past seven days, the Palouse has gotten more rain than both Seattle and Olympia. Pullman got 2.22" of rain since April 3rd. These are both records for this particular 7-day stretch and it's still raining.

The unusually high amount of rain in the Palouse has caused major flooding throughout the city of Pullman.

Residents and officials in Pullman took to social media to document Grand Ave. Pullman Police asked that people avoid Grand by Stadium Way because of water over the roadway.

The flood advisory extends to Pullman, Moscow, Colfax, Genesee, Troy, Potlatch, Juliaetta, Deary,

Kendrick, Bovill, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Colton, Uniontown, Onaway, Farmington, Princeton, Steptoe and Belmont. Authorities ask you not to drive through large puddles of water, as you could get stuck and total your car.

The advisory also includes Missouri Flat Creek in Pullman and Paradise Creek in Moscow. Additional rain showers this evening will keep rivers and streams running high.