A Puyallup teen founded the first special needs pageant in Western Washington to give girls with disabilities an opportunity to be in the spotlight.

Samantha Schubert started the Miss Exceptional pageant in 2015, bringing inclusivity for girls with disabilities.

“I’ve been involved in the Miss America organization since I was little, and I gained a lot of confidence from that program,” said Schubert who will compete for Miss Washington Teen USA in June. “I wanted to project that confidence onto girls who had disabilities.”

Schubert was inspired to start the pageant by her brother, who has autism.

Miss Exceptional started with just seven contestants in 2015 and grew to over 20 participants last year. The pageant’s fourth competition will take place in September.

“With the Miss Exceptional pageant, I am able to give the girls a platform where they can speak out and practice their confidence, walk on stage, and talk to new people and be comfortable with their disabilities,” said Schubert.

