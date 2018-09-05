SPOKANE, Wash. – A local orthodontist is achieving his goals after launching a campaign aimed at helping Girl Scouts and giving first responders a sweet surprise.

Bret Johnson of Bret Johnson Orthodontics purchased almost 500 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies from local troops beginning February, providing them with $2,880 in cookies sales. This added up to two cases from 20 local troops.

The office then delivered them to Northside stations, C.O.P.S. stations and the Spokane Police Department last week as a thank you.

Johnson called the campaign “Hero Delivery.” On Wednesday, the office is delivering more goodies to the Colville Police and Fire Departments, and Border Patrol.

Bret Johnson Orthodontics also offers a “hero discount” to all first responders as a thank you.

“We had a blast meeting and talking with local policemen and firefighters, and were happy to give back,” said treatment coordinator Rae Johnson. “We had an awesome response. They were surprised and very excited! They also seemed grateful to get a ‘thank you,’ which we were so happy to do!”

