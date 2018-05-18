The United States Geological Survey counted 169 potentially active volcanoes in the country.

While many of the most active volcanoes are located in Hawaii and Alaska there were 26 potentially active volcanoes in Washington and Oregon, according to USGS.

Scientists said advancements in technology help them track every little movement before the next big eruption in our lifetime.

Reports said volcanoes can lie dormant for thousands of human lifetimes or decide to erupt the next day. They are an unpredictable force of nature, spewing lava or sending ash plumes miles into the air.

Many volcanoes help make up the Cascade Range in Washington and Oregon.

Kilauea in Hawaii was the most recent example of how the deadly forces of nature can threaten lives and destroy homes.

