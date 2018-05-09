BOISE — Jason Mraz spreads "good vibes" through his songs and on Tuesday, he took a break from his “Good Vibes Tour” to give back to the community.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter teamed up with radio station MY 102.7FM and volunteered at the Idaho Foodbank.

Mraz is scheduled to perform at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Tuesday night.

The singer often tries to make time to give back to the different communities he plays in.

“There's no shortage of food in the world, but there is a shortage to access of food,” Mraz said. “So, people who come here, are here to help make sure good, nutritious food doesn't go to waste and gets to families.”

Mraz’s appearance comes at a time when the Idaho Foodbank is in need of volunteers.

“This is our opportunity, thanks to Jason, to remind everyone what a generous state we live in,” Karen Vauk, Idaho Food Bank President and CEO said. “Helping our friends and neighbors is what makes this work, and this is a great example of that today.”

Virginia Treat was one of the volunteers at Tuesday’s event. She wanted to meet the singer after her son died last November.

“Jason Mraz was one of his music idols,” Treat said.

Virginia gave the singer a special pendant filled with her son’s ashes.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to do it or not because I wasn’t sure how people would take it,” Treat said. “But I think it would be a great way to honor my son and Jason accepted it, so my son gets to go on tour with Jason Mraz, one of his idols, even if it is in his afterlife.”

Virginia told KTVB, Jason later thanked her for letting him be a part of her son’s journey.

“I feel like my son is with me. I feel like it was meant to be” Treat said.

All of the people who volunteered at the Idaho Foodbank with Jason Mraz on Tuesday won a contest on Joey & Lauren in the Morning on MY 102.7FM.

