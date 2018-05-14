COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene firefighter's 2 year old son is battling a rare form of eye cancer.

Maddex was a happy and healthy little boy until his mom noticed odd reflections coming from his eyes in photos she took. Crazy enough, she remembered from a social media post that those reflections could be tied to cancer.

Only a day after Maddex was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, his family packed up and left for St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he started his first round of chemo.

"It turned my life upside down," said Kelan Mckeirnan, Maddex's father and a fire fighter with the Coeur d' Alene Fire Department.

"I slept in the fire station across from St. Jude's hospital. The last thing you want to think about is taking care of housing and getting to and from the hospital. That was the support I needed when I was in the worst position in my entire life," said Mckeirnan.

His co-workers at the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department were also showing their support. They all shaved their heads. The momentum of support started to grow outside of only Coeur d' Alene.

"Spokane guys I have never even met before. Memphis guys that I have never seen in my entire life," shaved their head all for baby Maddex.

Scrolling though his social media, thousands of miles away from home, was the comfort the father needed watching his son fight a battle.

A battle he knows all too well.

"I got cancer on the job about 15 years ago. I think it's almost worst knowing how poorly you feel after chemo so I empathize with him how hard the struggle is going to be," said Mckeirnan.

"You see that support back home, it really lifts you up," said Mckeirnan.

