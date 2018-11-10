Inland Northwest Avista customers are not affected by Tuesday's pipeline rupture in British Columbia, Canada, according to company officials.

The pipeline is the main supply route of natural gas to the Pacific Northwest. No injuries were reported in the explosion.

Puget Sound Energy asked customers in western Washington to reduce usage on the natural gas system by setting their thermostats at a lower setting and limiting the use of hot water.

Customers in southern and western Oregon were asked to do the same.

