COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Idaho Gives is a statewide, 24-hour day of giving on May 3, 2018.

The event happens all day online and at events around the area.

Last year, Idaho Gives raised nearly $1.4 million for Idaho non-profits statewide, exceeding their goal of $1.2 million. This year, their goal is to surpass $1.5 million.

KREM 2 is one of the media sponsors for Idaho Gives this year.

Below is a list of some events happening in North Idaho.

Kick-Off Breakfast

The Village at Orchard Ridge

May 3, 8:00 am - 9:00 am

The Village at Orchard Ridge, 624 W. Harrison Avenue CDA, ID 83814

Join our nonprofits for breakfast on May 3rd, Idaho Gives Day! Celebrate the day of giving with the winning mayor donating $250 to the nonprofit of their choice.

Volunteer Fair

Kootenai County Young Professionals

May 3, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Silver Lake Mall - 200 W Hanley Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

This fair is a chance for local nonprofits to connect with potential volunteers and community members all in one spot. Nonprofits host booths to share their missions and how one can help. Contact KCYP at ContactKCYP@gmail.com for more info or to get involved.

Donation Station

Evans Brothers Coffee

May 3, 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters - 504 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Visit Evans Brothers in Coeur d'Alene for a coffee and while you are there, donate to your favorite nonprofit or learn about other nonprofits in our community participating on this day of giving.

Donation Station

Evans Brothers Coffee

May 3, 8:00 am-10:00 am

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters - 524 Church St, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Visit Evans Brothers in Sandpoint for a coffee and while you are there, donate to your favorite nonprofit or learn about other nonprofits in our community participating on this day of giving.

Idaho Gives at IPA!

Multiple Organizations

May 3, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Idaho Pour Authority - 203 Cedar St, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Join Idaho Gives - Bonner County representatives for Idaho Gives at the Idaho Pour Authority for this annual fun-filled event! Visit our Facebook page for a full list of featured nonprofits!

