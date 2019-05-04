SPOKANE, Wash. — As thirsty craft beer drinkers continue to consume hoppy ales and lagers, hop growers in Idaho appear to be cashing in. According to industry data, Idaho surpassed Oregon in 2018 to become the nation's second-largest hop grower.

The data comes from a year-end report released by the Hop Growers of America. While Washington continued to lead the U.S. in hop production by a wide margin, the report noted that Idaho surpassed Oregon in both hop acreage and production in 2018.

“It makes perfect sense why more hops are coming from here,” said Luke Black, owner of Lone Mountain Farms near Athol.

Black grows various kinds of produce and grains at his farm including 12 varieties of hops. “We even have natural hops growing here,” he said.

While the majority of Idaho's commercial hop growers are in the Southern part of the Gem State, farmers in North Idaho like Black say they're noticing the trend too.

Notably, however, the world's largest hop farm reportedly operates just outside of Bonners Ferry. Elk Mountain farms, according to industry reports, is owned by Anheuser-Busch and grows hops for the company's Goose Island brewing line.

The Hop Growers report noted that hop acreage has increased dramatically across the U.S. since 2012.

"Washington production represented 72.7% of the Pacific Northwest, followed by Idaho with 15.2% and Oregon with 12.1%" the report reads.

“This is the best place to grow hops. And they taste the best,” said Black of the Northwest's reputation as a mecca for hop lovers.

By the end of the growing season, Black said he hopes to harvest an estimated 800 pounds of hops from his farm. For the last couple years, Black has strictly distributed his hops to brewers in the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene area. He's now building a small brewing facility at his farm with hopes of eventually drawing craft beer fans to his land six miles east of Silverwood.

“Our goal is to really help the public and our customers taste what CDA and Spokane is for beer,” Black said.