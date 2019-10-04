WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A handful of businesses in Pullman are closed after flooding caused extensive damage to the area on Tuesday.

KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan says Carnahan Chiropractic, Snap Fitness, State Farm and Mobil gas station are closed.

Elfalan said she is also seeing extensive damage to the parking lot of Sunshine North Laundromat and the property that once housed Cougar Country Drive-In.

Cougar Country was listed for sale for $1.9 million in early March.

The owner announced on Feb. 12 that the restaurant would be closed until further notice due to financial issues, including employees not receiving paychecks, but that she had been approved for financing.

The post also said the hiring of a new manager and a lack of communication since her retirement five years ago led to the issues.

The flooding in Pullman primarily impacted Grand Ave. between Stadium Way and Whitman Street. There were nine blocks underwater on Tuesday, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Grand Avenue has since reopened on Wednesday morning as flood waters have receded.

Officials initially asked people not drive through that stretch of road. Pullman police said they rescued someone who drove through the deep waters and got stuck.

Pullman Police said they responded to four businesses along Grand Ave. to evacuate occupants, including one where 16 people needed to be rescued.

That business was so full of water that the power had to be shut off due to safety concerns, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Though Grand Avenue has reopened, damage from flooding is still apparent on Wednesday morning. KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan is in Pullman and shared photos from the area.

Police said occupants in four other businesses along Grand were able to leave on their own or were told to shelter in place. A building in an apartment complex also filled with water and extensive damage is expected, police said.

A viewer sent KREM a video of the flooding on Grand Ave.

Warning: The video below contains inappropriate language

Over the past seven days, the Palouse has received more rain than both Seattle and Olympia. Pullman got 2.22 inches of rain since April 3rd. This is a record for the particular 7-day stretch.

The National Weather Service reported 1.21 inches of rain at Pullman-Moscow Airport in 24 hours as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday. That is a new record for the date.

Residents and officials in Pullman also took to social media to document the Grand Avenue flooding on Tuesday.

Widespread flooding in the Palouse

Flooding has also impacted other cities throughout the Palouse.

A student from the University of Idaho in Moscow told KREM that some of his friends lost their homes due to rising flood waters. He also said some businesses in the area are flooded and others are covered with mud.

On Wednesday morning, officials with the City of Moscow said all streets in the city are open except for Sixth Street between Park Road and Mountain View and Harding Street north of D Street.

"We are investigating what that bright yellow thing in the sky is though!" the city joked on Twitter.

Flooding is also impacting Potlach, Idaho as the Palouse River continues to rise. On Wednesday morning, the river’s stage was at 16.79 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The Palouse River is expected to continue to rise to nearly 17.6 feet by early Wednesday morning and is forecast to fall below flood stage in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service also forecasts that parks in the area will begin to flood.

On Tuesday night, the stage of the Palouse River’s south fork in Pullman was at 6.58 feet. Flood stage is 7 feet. It is expected to fall below the flood stage by Wednesday morning, according to NWS.

Rain is expected to taper off on Wednesday, which will allow flood waters to slowly recede. However, flooding is expected to continue in cities like Pullman and Moscow on Wednesday.