SPOKANE, Wash. — AMC Theaters posted a new trailer for “Tag” to their Facebook page and it stars the Gonzaga Prep graduates the film in based on.

The alumni started a game of tag in high school during the 1980s. Years later, the game still has not ended.

The movie hits theaters across the country Friday, June 15.

Check out the trailer starring the alumni below!

© 2018 KREM