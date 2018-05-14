The results are in for the Idaho gubernatorial primary race, cooler wet weather is in store for the region, and the “Yanny” or “Laurel” audio debate that is tearing the Internet in half.

Idaho governor’s race

Paulette Jordan and Brad Little came out on top as the democratic and republican gubernatorial candidates.

FULL STORY: https://on.krem.com/IdahoGovPrimary

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

More Idaho primary results

More primary results from the Idaho primary.

RESULTS: https://on.krem.com/elections

Cooler, wet weather on the way

After a hot start to the week, a cool down is expected for Wednesday.

FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/forecast

Inland Northwest flooding

River in Okanogan and Ferry counties are expected to approach record flood levels by the weekend.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/weekendflooding

Just for fun: Laurel or Yanny??

First the gold or blue dress debate, and now a recording that has the people of the Internet debating what they hear.

LISTEN: https://on.krem.com/audiodebate

© 2018 KREM