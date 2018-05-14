The results are in for the Idaho gubernatorial primary race, cooler wet weather is in store for the region, and the “Yanny” or “Laurel” audio debate that is tearing the Internet in half.
Idaho governor’s race
Paulette Jordan and Brad Little came out on top as the democratic and republican gubernatorial candidates.
FULL STORY: https://on.krem.com/IdahoGovPrimary
More Idaho primary results
More primary results from the Idaho primary.
RESULTS: https://on.krem.com/elections
Cooler, wet weather on the way
After a hot start to the week, a cool down is expected for Wednesday.
FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/forecast
Inland Northwest flooding
River in Okanogan and Ferry counties are expected to approach record flood levels by the weekend.
MORE: https://on.krem.com/weekendflooding
Just for fun: Laurel or Yanny??
First the gold or blue dress debate, and now a recording that has the people of the Internet debating what they hear.
LISTEN: https://on.krem.com/audiodebate