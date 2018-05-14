More flooding is expected for the Inland Northwest, warm weather continues this Tuesday and get ready to jam Spokane, the Gleason Fest lineup comes out this morning.

More flooding

Several lakes and rivers in the surrounding counties have been issued flood warnings, including Similkameen River, Lake Pend Oreille and Kettle River.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/floodupdate

Warm weather continues

The Inland Northwest is still feeling the heat, highs are expected to reach the 80s.

FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/forecast

Body found in Palouse falls

Franklin County authorities recovered a body at Palouse Falls Monday morning, marking the third death at the falls in the past year.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/PalouseFallsBodyRecovered

Sgt. Moore memorial

The memorial will be unveiled Tuesday and honors Sergeant Greg Moore, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015.

FULL STORY: https://on.krem.com/K27Memorial

Rock out Spokane

Summer is right around the corner and that means Gleason Fest! Keep an eye out for the lineup this Tuesday.

READ: https://on.krem.com/GleasonfestLineup

© 2018 KREM