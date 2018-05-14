More flooding is expected for the Inland Northwest, warm weather continues this Tuesday and get ready to jam Spokane, the Gleason Fest lineup comes out this morning.
More flooding
Several lakes and rivers in the surrounding counties have been issued flood warnings, including Similkameen River, Lake Pend Oreille and Kettle River.
MORE: https://on.krem.com/floodupdate
Warm weather continues
The Inland Northwest is still feeling the heat, highs are expected to reach the 80s.
FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/forecast
Body found in Palouse falls
Franklin County authorities recovered a body at Palouse Falls Monday morning, marking the third death at the falls in the past year.
MORE: https://on.krem.com/PalouseFallsBodyRecovered
Sgt. Moore memorial
The memorial will be unveiled Tuesday and honors Sergeant Greg Moore, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015.
FULL STORY: https://on.krem.com/K27Memorial
Rock out Spokane
Summer is right around the corner and that means Gleason Fest! Keep an eye out for the lineup this Tuesday.
READ: https://on.krem.com/GleasonfestLineup