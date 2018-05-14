After days of heat, rain makes its way back to the Inland Northwest, WSU scientists take their research to space, and local leaders aim to prevent domestic violence at the "End the Silence" town hall.

Rain moves in, more flooding on the way

Wet and stormy weather returns to the Inland Northwest for the rest of the week. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible as a low-pressure system makes its way across the region. The Okanogan River is sitting at nearly 19 feet, which is considered a major flood stage for the area. In Tonasket, the river is expected to rise the rest of the week and crest on Sunday.

FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/StormyWeather

Geiger Work Crew inmate walks away

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Geiger Work Crew inmate who walked away from his assigned work detail Wednesday afternoon. Officials said 21-year-old Devontay Hood was being held on a misdemeanor traffic charge. If you see Hood, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

FULL STORY: https://on.krem.com/GeigerInmate

"End the Silence"

Spokane leaders and local organizations will host “End the Silence” Thursday night. It is a town hall focused on domestic violence prevention and offering resources for those who are in abusive relationships.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/EndTheSilence

WSU researchers take work to space

Washington State University scientists are taking their work to space! Two new laboratories from the university will be sent to the International Space Station to explore space farming.

READ ALL ABOUT IT: https://on.krem.com/WSUSpaceResearch

Real Talk: Bridging the Divide

ICYMI: KREM 2 aired a special called “Real Talk: Bridging the Divide.” Our reporter, Alexa Block, sat down with three black women who call Spokane home. They talked about raising black children, how minorities are sometimes received in the community and how to make Spokane a more accepting place.

WATCH THE SPECIAL: https://on.krem.com/BridgingTheGap

© 2018 KREM