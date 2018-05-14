The highest temperatures of the year are here and they are here to stay, warm weather means the snowpack continues to melt and that could lead to more flooding, plus Granite Pointe is back open after being trashed.
The heat is on!
The hottest temperatures of the year are expected this week.
FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/warmmayweather
Flooding continues as snowpack melts
Washington Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency for multiple eastern Washington counties impacted by flooding.
MORE: https://on.krem.com/EasternWashFloods
800 pounds of trash later
Granite Point reopened over Saturday after more than a week of clean up. The Army Corps of Engineers said several hundred-people visited the site and left more than 800 pounds of trash behind in April.
READ: https://on.krem.com/GranitePointReopens
K-9 Laslo latest
Retired K-9 Laslo was put into a drug induced coma to help stop a round of seizures that started over the weekend.
FULL STORY: https://on.krem.com/K9Laslo
A walk on the wild side
Monday morning, we take you on an adventure like no other: A walk on the wild side with a feline tour guide.
MORE: https://on.krem.com/adventurecat