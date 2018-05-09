Falling for fall

Fall will officially arrive later this month. A new interactive map is showing us when we can see those autumn hues on the trees at their peak!

Airport quarantine

A plane from Dubai has been quarantined at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport after numerous passengers fell ill on a flight this morning. Initial reports from NBC New York said up to 100 passengers fell ill, but a subsequent statement from Emirates put that number at just 10. The discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Spokane air quality improves

On Tuesday, the air quality in Spokane was in the “unhealthy for some groups” range and on the cusp on unhealthy at various points in the morning. Today it is in the “moderate” range. We will see highs in the 80s until a cold front moves in this weekend. View your full seven-day forecast here.

Sleeping on streets

A federal appeals court ruled that cities cannot prosecute people for sleeping on streets if they have nowhere else to go because it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. The court sided with six homeless people in Boise who sued the city in 2009 over a local ordinance banning sleeping in public spaces.

Jazon Mraz gives back

Jason Mraz spreads good vibes through his songs and service to the community. The singer took a break from his “Good Vibes tour” to volunteer at the Idaho Foodbank in southern Idaho.

