Happy Friday! Here are five things you need to know before you head out this morning.

Two in custody after police chase across Spokane

Two men are in custody after a police chase through Spokane Thursday night. Police said the suspects led them through downtown Spokane, up the South Hill and into the East Central neighborhood.

Salk Middle School threat

A Spokane mother is outraged after she said a school threat was not taken seriously enough by the district. School officials said the threat was investigated.

Gov. Inslee questions sending undocumented mothers to SeaTac detention center

As many as 120 undocumented women, some of whom were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, were brought to a federal detention center in SeaTac.

Fish for free in Washington this weekend

Grab your fishing pole and head to the water. It's "Free Fishing Weekend" in Washington state this weekend. No licenses are required.

Boulder Beach opens Saturday!

Head to Silverwood's Boulder Beach on Saturday for a day of fun! The water park opens for the season at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

