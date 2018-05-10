SEATTLE, Wash. — The first razor clam dig of the fall season runs October 11-13 at three Washington beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved evening digs at Copalis, Mocrocks, and Twin Harbors. Marine toxin tests showed clams on those beaches are safe for consumption.

Digging is permitted at the following times and locations:

• Oct. 11, starting at 8:58 p.m. at Mocrocks and Twin Harbors

• Oct. 12, starting at 9:41 p.m. at Copalis and Twin Harbors

• Oct. 13, starting at 10:26 p.m. at Mocrocks and Twin Harbors

Since the digs coincide with evening tides, WDFW advises diggers to bring proper lighting and always mind the surf.

WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres said, "Digging after dark brings with it the spectacle of thousands of small lights representing individual razor clam diggers working their way up and down the beach."

The daily limit for razor clams is 15 and diggers must keep the first 15, under Washington state law. Each digger's clams must be stored separately from others in their group.

Diggers over age 15 must have a valid 2018-2019 fishing license to harvest razor clams. Visit WDFW's website for details.

Another razor clam dig has been tentatively scheduled for October 25-28. Click here for updates on future digs.

