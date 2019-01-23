COTTONWOOD, Idaho — Dozens of loggers and truck drivers took part is a touching tribute to a long-time Idaho logger on Saturday.

Bob Ross died on Jan. 14 at 76 years old. Ross worked as a logger for most of his life. Nearly 45 trucks escorted his body from a church in Cottonwood, Idaho to the cemetery in Keuterville, Idaho.

"It was absolutely impressive and a heck of a tribute,” Bob’s son, Joe Ross said.

Joe’s uncle arraigned the procession. He put calls out to loggers and truck drivers who were more than willing to volunteer their time.

"I told them thank you and they said they were just honored," Joe said.

Longtime logger and veteran Bob Ross

KREM

Another community member told KREM 2, Ross was a father figure to many people in the community and an amazing man.