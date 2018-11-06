Bellevue is a great place to live. It’s actually the 10th best place to live in the United States in 2018, according to an annual ranking from Livability.com.

The website partnered with a market research firm and surveyed over 2,000 adults on over 40 data points to find out matters most in communities throughout the country.

French for “beautiful city,” Livability says Bellevue is true to its name.

“Recognized for its excellent public schools along with Bellevue College and City University of Seattle, its well-educated workforce places the city on several prestigious lists of the best places to launch a business,” the website wrote. “A highly rated healthcare network gives residents access to three fantastic hospitals, and the city’s downtown district has developed quickly over the last decade; today it accommodates about 1,300 businesses. Shoppers have choices like Bellevue Square and three major malls, and city officials are civic-minded when it comes to smart growth and advancing the community for the sake of everyone. And for fans of crafts, the highly attended Bellevue Arts and Crafts Fair has been held since 1947.”

Anne Arbor, Michigan; Manhattan, Kansas; and Corvallis, Oregon took the top three spots on the list respectively.

Five other Washington cities made the top 100:

25) Pullman

40) Kirkland

61) Olympia

73) Bellingham

99) Redmond

Click here for more information and the methodology behind the ranking.

© 2018 KING