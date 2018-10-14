COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — ABC's "American Idol" made a trip to North Idaho Sunday to hold second-round auditions at the Hagadone Event Center.

Since these are second-round auditions, public auditions are not taking place and there is no public event planned for the visit. Participants who have already cleared the first round of auditions will perform in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the Hagadone Event Center

The second round of auditions are the first time judges see the contestants and generally when taping begins. Contestants who make the cut will move on to the competition in Hollywood.

Commercial break during #GeorgiaFootball. Let's #GoDawgs! @AmericanIdol auditions tomorrow here in Idaho.

The season will air sometime in 2019. Idol originally aired on Fox in 2002 until the network canceled it due to decreases in ratings. A little more than a year later, ABC announced it would reboot the show with new judges and the former host, Ryan Seacrest.

Not a bad day in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to find #TheNextIdol

