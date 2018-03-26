SPOKANE, Wash. – Before Leon the orange tabby cat met his human, he was rescued from a dumpster and placed into foster care. Now, he is enjoying outdoor pursuits with his mom and documenting them on Instagram.

Megan Ferney adopted Leon, whose Instagram account is @leonadventurecat, in November right before Christmas. She thinks he is about 7 months old but is not exactly sure.

Ferney said she did not want to bombard followers on her personal Facebook and Instagram cat pages with cat photos, so she decided Leon needed his own account.

“He was so cute when I got him. Within two days days, I probably had 100 photos on my phone,” Ferney said.

Within two weeks, Leon had 200 followers, Ferney said. Now he has nearly 1,600 followers and 165 posts.

Both Leon and Ferny love hiking. You can check out photos of the trails they tread on Leon’s Instagram.

The pair’s favorite adventure: A trip to Iller Creek Trail, which starts at the Dishman-Mica area and ends at the Rocks of Sharon. Leon hiked more than half of the trail and even walked without a leash for part of it.

Ferney said Leon “loves hiking.” But he can be a lazy cat, too. His Instagram page features many sweet sleeping kitty photos.

Leon may look fierce and brave in his photos but he is afraid of dogs and still warming up to the idea of people, Ferney said.

People sometimes recognize Leon from Instagram on hikes and walks around Spokane. Ferney said some of his followers even hail from foreign countries, many of which are other hiking or adventure cats.

“There’s this whole culture out there around adventure cats. I had no idea,” Ferney said.

