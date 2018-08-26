Northwest lawmakers took to social media Saturday to express their condolences and praise of Senator John McCain, who died after a battle with brain cancer.

"We lost a giant tonight," Sen. Patty Murray tweeted. "Perhaps no figure in my lifetime better represents someone so dedicated to his country than John McCain, who redefined what it meant to serve & who will always be a role model for respect, courage, & the duty to something greater than oneself."

"I will never forget my time working with John in the Senate," she added. "Whether it was side-by-side, or on opposite sides, he earned my respect every time and I truly believe the Congress and our country are both better places for his life’s work."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee also expressed high praise for the longtime senator.

"The nation today said good-bye to one of its greatest heroes. Senator John McCain was a man who rightfully commanded the respect and admiration of every American, regardless of party or politics. He was a leader who served with unquestionable and unwavering love for his country," said Inslee.

Rep. Dave Reichert also praised McCain as a "true American hero."

