Shopping Malls how we know them will forever be impacted because of the coronavirus. New procedures have been put into place and come Tuesday morning

Over the past few months, it’s been a ghost town at Northtown. The parking lots were empty, the doors closed and the businesses inside have been impacted.

“Quite would be an exaggeration actually,” said Mike Means who operates Go! Calendars,

Games & Toy Store. “We’ve been closed since March 23rd.”

On May 26th, the mall will officially unlock their doors under phase two of reopening the state. That benefits people like Means.

“Let’s hope that I have more people in line then I have spots. That would be a great problem to have.”

The harsh reality of closures left his store with little to no business. Last week they opened for curbside pickup but that hasn’t done anything to move the numbers.

He’s got five employees who had to be laid off through this stretch. As soon as he’s able to, there are plans on bringing them back but he also has to make sure it’s a safe environment.

“I stopped down at Dryfly and picked up a gallon of hand sanitizer,” explained Means.

In the first days back, the mall won’t be under normal operations. Means store is one of the first that will be allowed to have customers inside.

Even then, they’ll have to function at 30 percent capacity or less which he believes shouldn’t be a problem as long as he can get back to doing what he loves.

“To me, there’s no greater joy,” he said.

More stores inside of the mall are expected to open over the next two weeks.

