New hotel wing at Northern Quest expected to bring 150 jobs to Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kalispel Tribe of Indians announced on Tuesday that it will soon break ground on an expansion project of Northern Quest Resort and Casino that includes construction of a new hotel wing.

The new hotel will be located west but adjacent to the current tower, according to a press release from Northern Quest spokesperson Julie Holland. It will add more than 190 additional rooms and suites, bringing overall hotel capacity to more than 440 rooms.

The new structure will also include five connected buildings inspired by the concept of a Native American fish weir. Weirs were often made by groups of tribal members and used as a community-focused fishing technique where Native peoples could gather to fish, trade and celebrate.

A skywalk will connect the current hotel on the northwest side of Northern Quest to the new addition, according to the press release. The Tribe's master plan also includes the potential addition of conference center spanning more than 30,000 square-feet, depending on the demand for meetings in the coming months and years.

The Kalispel Tribe plans to break ground on the new project in March 2021, with completion scheduled for early 2023, the press release says.

The expansion project will bring approximately 150 permanent jobs to Airway Heights, along with hundreds of temporary constructions jobs.

“While 2020 has been a difficult year for the hospitality industry, we continue to weather the storm and look toward the future,” said Northern Quest General Manager Nick Pierre in a prepared statement. “For the past several years, we’ve been running at consistently high occupancy in our hotel. And while meetings and events business has taken a big hit in the past eight months, we are confident things will bounce back in the coming months and years, returning us to the kind of demand we were seeing in 2019 and early 2020."

"Back in March, the COVID-19 global pandemic forced us to delay our announcement of this project, but as we close out 2020, we are excited to move forward with an eye on maintaining our excellent reputation as an entertainment destination in Eastern Washington," Pierre added.

The Kalispel Tribe has hired Lydig Construction of Spokane as its design-build team, Integrus Architecture of Spokane and Ankrom Moisan of Seattle.

Other design-build partners include Coffman Engineers, Parametrix, MW Engineers and the Society.