Northern Lakes Fire opening temporary station

The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station is on the Coeur d'Alene Airport's north side and will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Northern Lakes Fire District is opening its third career-staffed station, further strengthening its comprehensive emergency services to the community. The new station, an interim solution, is located at the Coeur d'Alene Airport situated in Hayden. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station is on the airport's north side and will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"The opening of our third career-staffed station at the Coeur d'Alene Airport is a significant milestone for NLFD," Fire Chief Pat Riley said, in a news release. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting and serving the communities we proudly serve. We are grateful for the joint effort with Kootenai County and the Cd'A Airport Staff, and we remain dedicated to enhancing the safety and well-being of our residents."

Northern Lakes Fire established a joint operation with Kootenai County and Cd'A Airport staff.

"The collaborative effort between the fire district and Kootenai County aims to save lives, protect property, and optimize taxpayer resources through shared responsibilities and agreements," the release said.

To read the full story, please visit our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

