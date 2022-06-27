North Spokane residents react to drive-by shooting

Following Sunday's drive-by shooting, neighbors were shocked by the level of police activity, but not surprised Spokane’s increasing violence is on their doorsteps.

SPOKANE, Wash. — North Spokane residents said Sunday's drive-by shooting is an uncommon occurrence in the neighborhood.

“Other than trash being left, just people meandering around. This is kind of out of the ordinary,” neighbor Amanda Marich said.

In seconds, Marich said she went from gardening outside her home to hearing her partner yelling at her to find cover.

“He was like 'honey, there’s gun shots,'" Marich said. "'Hit the floor'.”

In that moment, outside, two suspects driving behind a Spokane police car crossed paths with another police car and shot an officer.

KREM 2 obtained Ring camera video from a neighbor that showed the scene when the officer was shot.

Homeowner Jennifer Ruhs said stepping outside, she immediately saw the wounded officer.

“There were officers all around him," Ruhs said. "They had his clothing cut. There was blood.”

Next door, Linda Jenks said she was outside when the suspects started shooting. She said police cars flooded the area.

“They descended like crazy,” Jenks said.

Jenks said as a Spokane native, increased violence makes her change the way she sees the city. She has lived in north Spokane for 15 years.

She said drive-by shootings are becoming too common.

“At some point, you become numb to it," Jenks said. "I think everybody does until it hits your neighborhood and hits home. Then you go back to reality and start thinking how do I protect myself and my neighbors and being more aware of our surroundings.”

Jenks said the situation makes her rethink her relationship with her neighbors.

"It’s really important that we just get back to old school of getting to know your neighbors and working with them," Jenks said. "When you have people reporting to one another you feel more secure.”

Jenks and other neighbors said they don’t feel unsafe in the neighborhood.

They said drug activity is more of a neighborhood threat than gun violence.

