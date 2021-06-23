North Spokane pawn shop goes up in flames after car catches fire

According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, the car caught on fire first and then spread to the building.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car fire in north Spokane spread to a nearby pawn shop off North Monroe Street on Wednesday Wednesday night.

The fire happened at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Dalton Avenue, right behind the Zip's restaurant.

According to Spokane Fire Chief, Brian Shaeffer, 34 firefighters responded to the initial fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in 25 minutes after arriving to the scene. North Monroe closed for a couple of hours as fire crews cleaned up the area.

The fire, which started around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, was initially reported as a car fire. When crews arrived on the scene, Pawn 1 had caught fire as a result.

The Spokane Fire Department said that the fire was fueled by the gasoline from the vehicle and caused it to spread to the nearby building.

There were no reported injuries resulting from the fire. An investigation is underway as to what caused the incident.