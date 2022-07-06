Worker injured by fire while clearing asbestos from abandoned home in Spokane

The man was taken to Sacred Heart and later air-lifted to Harborview for further treatment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man suffered severe burns after his work truck caught fire at an abandoned home he was clearing of asbestos.

Firefighters were called to 35 E Westview Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported fire near a home, according to Greg Anderson with Spokane Fire Department Station 9.

The home was vacant and a work crew was on scene doing asbestos abatement.

A worker went outside to get something out of the box truck outside. A fire broke out near the truck and the worker caught fire and suffered first and second-degree burns to his head, torso, arms and buttocks.

Posted by Michael Kerbs on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The worker was taken to Sacred Heart and later air-lifted to Harborview for further treatment.

The box truck is a complete loss and the home suffered damage to the exterior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.