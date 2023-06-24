Police: 3 suspects detained after drive-by shooting in North Spokane

SPD says a collision involving two vehicles was reported on East Francis and North Crestline Saturday morning and led to 3 people being detained.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Three suspects have been detained after they crashed while leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in North Spokane.

According to the Spokane Police Department, the shooting took place near Dakota and Carlisle on Saturday morning. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

While police were searching for the shooting suspects, a two-vehicle crash was reported on East Francis and North Crestline Avenue.

Police said three suspects were detained in relation to the drive-by shooting. Their identities have not been released at this time.

SPD said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

