SPOKANE, Wash. — A construction accident in North Spokane left three workers injured on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Spokane County Fire District 9, the construction workers were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were severe and everyone is expected to recover.

Some of the workers had to be rescued using a fire engine ladder due to the location of the incident.