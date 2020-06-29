Search continues for North Idaho man missing in Fernan Saddle area

Joel Brown's vehicle was last seen on a Forest Service Road near Fernan Saddle on Friday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities are searching for a North Idaho man who disappeared in the Fernan Saddle area over the weekend.

A vehicle belonging to 37-year-old Joel Brown from the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls area was last seen on Forest Service Road 499 near Fernan Saddle on Friday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Its occupants were thought to be hiking in the area.

The sheriff's office received a report of a possible missing person, identified as Brown, on Sunday. Authorities discovered that his vehicle was still in the same area.

Brown's place of work told sheriff's deputies and officers with Forest Service Law Enforcement that he did not show up for work on Saturday.



Deputies began searching for the area for Brown, but postponed the search until Monday morning due to an incoming storm and threat of high lightning strikes in the mountains.

More resources will be deployed from the Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, along with possible air assets, on Monday.