COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four out of six school levies failed Tuesday in Kootenai County, with supplemental levies passing in the Post Falls and Kootenai Joint school districts.

It was a busy day at the polls, resulting in 27.8% voter turnout.

“Activity everywhere,” said Chief Deputy Clerk Grace Blomgren late Tuesday afternoon.

Ballots had to be sent out to some precincts that ran out during the day, and Blomgren said that has happened in the past.

“But not to the degree that we’re doing right now,” she said, “but I think it’s because it was such a heated election in Coeur d’Alene.”

County Clerk Jennifer Locke reported the elections office received almost 10,000 more votes in this election than in March 2021.

