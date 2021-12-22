'Seven people that didn’t need to die' | North Idaho remembers deaths in homeless community

Being homeless in North Idaho in the winter, when it’s often dark and cold, can lead to despair, Mike Baker, CEO of Heritage Health said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Daniel Foss has been battling homelessness for five years. On a cold Tuesday night, he stood shoulder to shoulder with those who came to honor him and others facing that same fight, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

“There’s not a lot of people out there who respect the homeless community,” he said. “They treat them like trash. Just having this shows there are people out there that care.”

Foss was one of about 20 who attended a 30-minute vigil on National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day outside Father Bill’s Kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul.

Adults and children huddled together, trying to stay warm in the 28-degree conditions.

“We pray for the families of those who have lost loves ones,” said Pastor Dirk Scott. “We pray for their hearts and their healing, and that we’d remember, Lord, there are those on the streets. We want to watch out for each other and make sure everyone is safe.”

Mike Baker, CEO of Heritage Health, pointed out the vigil was held on winter solstice, Dec. 21, considered the longest night of the year.

“There’s a person and a story behind every single death that happens in our community,” he said.

Being homeless in North Idaho in the winter, when it’s often dark and cold, can lead to despair, Baker said.

“We have people that are alone, isolated and feeling like nobody cares about them,” he said.

Agencies are doing their best to provide shelter, food and clothing, but too many homeless lose hope due to isolation and loneliness, Baker said, and that must change.

He called on everyone to realize they could find themselves homeless “in the blink of an eye,” to count their blessings, and make a difference — volunteer, donate — for the homeless.

“We are not where we need to be as a community," he said. "We need to continue to come together and work toward a future where homelessness is not an issue."

The state of Idaho has an estimated 2,000 homeless people, with about 150 in North Idaho, according to the most recent Point-In-Time count.

The St. Vincent de Paul warming shelter in Post Falls had about 15 people Monday night as temperatures have fallen below 30 degrees.

Foss said being homeless is tough and he’s working to get out of it.

“It’s horrible out there,” he said.

He said St. Vincent de Paul “has been nothing but very helpful.

“I really appreciate them,” he said.

Guest speaker Two Feathers read a list of names of area homeless who recently died: Randy, Jimmy, Robert, Ali, Clayton, James and Mary Lou.

“That’s only seven people, but that’s seven people that didn’t need to die,” he said.

Two Feathers recalled that Robert long struggled with homelessness, but was a great guy who mowed lawns and cleared snow for the elderly.

“Robert was just like the rest of the homeless that we lost. He was an amazing person,” Two Feathers said. “All of them were amazing persons. They definitely got a place in my heart and hopefully with all of us.”

