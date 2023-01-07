North Idaho fireworks stand sees rise in prices, sales not slowing down

More people are buying fireworks since the pandemic. Last year, the consumer fireworks industry reached $2 billion.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drive across the state line into Idaho and you'll find a fireworks stand right off the first exit. But walk into the stand and customers might get a case of sticker shock.

"Prices are up slightly from last year," stand owner Elbeth Crane said.

Crane owns a fireworks stand in post falls. She's been in the fireworks business for decades, so it's no surprise to hear these Fourth of July staples are getting pricy.

Crane said the prices of fireworks are not set by sellers, TNT is in charge of it.

"But their fuel costs are higher, their shipping costs are higher. So obviously the prices are going to be affected by the inflation," Crane said.

But even with the rise in price, the fireworks industry isn't slowing down, according to American Pyrotechnics Association executive director Julie Heckman.

"I think as long as mother nature cooperates across the country, it's going to be another record-breaking year for the firework industry," Heckman said.

Heckman said last year's consumer fireworks revenue reached a record high of $2.3 billion. Plus more people are buying fireworks since the pandemic.

"The longer the pandemic went on, they realized fireworks were affordable family fun," Heckman said." And I think now once people got a taste of it, they're going back."

But it can come at a cost, one Derrick Unbewust's felt personally.

"Coming out with a lot less. Ended up paying $150 or one firework this year, and last year we got quite a bit more," Unbewust said.

Crane says the fireworks ban in most of Spokane County's also made an impact on her business.

"I would say probably 75% of my customer base is Washington people," Crane said.

Crane's already had to restock the shelves of her stand, since it opened Wednesday.

Even with the extra inventory fireworks are going fast. You have until the fourth of July to get your fireworks.

In many areas of Spokane County, illegal possession or use of fireworks can result in infractions of more than $500 for each violation. Click here to check the fireworks laws for cities across Spokane County.

