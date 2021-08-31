North Idaho College trustees meeting Tuesday to discuss president's contract

NIC President Rick MacLennan is hired by the board of trustees and his contract depends on their approval. The board reviews the three-year contract annually.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees will meet today to discuss the college president’s contract, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

NIC President Rick MacLennan is hired by the board of trustees and his contract depends on board approval.

The board reviews the three-year NIC president contract on an annual basis.

NIC faculty and staff members passed a joint resolution in support of MacLennan this week, calling him “a champion of educational opportunity and an ambassador for entrepreneurship in North Idaho.”

The resolution called on the board to renew MacLennan’s contract.

Today’s meeting will be held in the Edminster Student Union Building, Lake Coeur d’Alene Room, on the NIC campus at 4 p.m.

Proceedings will begin with a motion to begin an executive session.

Idaho’s open meeting law allows executive sessions that exclude the public in order to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee or staff member.

During a special meeting last week, in which trustees voted 3-2 to rescind the college’s mask mandate, a motion to break for an executive session to discuss MacLennan’s contract failed.

A two-thirds majority — four out of five trustees — is required in order to enter an executive session.

An open session will follow.

The public may view or listen to the open portion of the meeting via Zoom.

The agenda and Zoom information is available at www.nic.edu/board/.