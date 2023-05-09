North Idaho College trustee asks the State Board of Education to intervene to keep school's accreditation

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities is expected to announce in July whether NIC will retain accreditation.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — With a decision about North Idaho College’s accreditation on the horizon and board dysfunction continuing, one trustee has asked the Idaho State Board of Education to intervene in the hopes of saving NIC.

Tarie Zimmerman was elected to the NIC board of trustees in November 2022.

Since then, she has publicly opposed the board majority’s decision to place NIC President Nick Swayne on indefinite administrative leave — an action that resulted in a show cause sanction from the college’s accreditor — and to nullify Swayne’s contract, potentially in defiance of a court order.

“During my brief tenure on the NIC board, it has been controlled by a three-member majority that appear to be determined to destroy NIC,” Zimmerman wrote in a letter to the state board dated May 1. “I have worked, to the best of my ability, to combat these efforts, but to no avail. We are at a critical point and without intervention from Idaho State Board of Education, I believe accreditation will be lost forever.”

