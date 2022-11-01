North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes

After the recent $620,000 purchase of the home at 737 N. Military Drive, the college owns half the 16 homes along that street.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the main campus area as they become available. After the recent $620,000 purchase of the home at 737 N. Military Drive, the college owns half the 16 homes along that street.

NIC Interim Vice President of Finance and Business Sarah Garcia said the college has held off making plans for the properties while multiple seats on the board of trustees were vacant or filled by appointees.

“We’ve been in kind of a holding pattern with the changes in leadership,” she said.

But after the Nov. 8 general election, when three trustee races will be decided, Garcia indicated that the college will be in a better position to consider long-term plans.

Four of the Military Drive properties owned by NIC are vacant, including one that was “significantly damaged” by a water leak last winter.

Garcia said the college is evaluating the long-term strategy of all properties along Military Drive prior to a short-term investment in remediating the damaged house.

Two of the properties are rented and managed through a local rental agency. The occupants pay the rental agency and the agency remits to the college.

The newly acquired property has a month-to-month tenant who rented from the previous owner. Garcia said NIC plans to continue the arrangement until further plans are made for the college-owned properties.

Garcia noted that some colleges have apartment- or condo-style housing available to faculty and staff.

“We know we have faculty and staff who are having trouble in this environment finding a place to rent,” she said.

However, she said NIC’s focus is primarily on providing additional housing options for students.

“Certainly students are at a disadvantage in this kind of market,” she said. “We currently don’t offer anything for married students, either.”