What's next for North Idaho College after president's firing?

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The decision to terminate former college President Rick MacLennan at the North Idaho College Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night has left many wondering about the future of the institution as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

A 4-0 vote at the meeting, with Trustee Christie Wood abstaining, called for Vice President of Instruction Lita Burns to step into the presidency role for a temporary period of time, although the details and parameters of that appointment were not finalized.

“I hope you’ve noticed how difficult it is for me to hide my appreciation and admiration for Dr. Burns,” MacLennan said in an email Thursday to NIC employees. “She is the right person for this next stage of your journey.”

MacLennan said Burns had his unequivocal support as acting president.

Burns said she had not participated in any prior discussion relating to the decision to call upon her as acting president, but thanked the board for their interest in her and requested to speak with the board about the terms and conditions of the appointment before starting Thursday morning.

Burns said she did not feel it was appropriate for her to discuss the matter with The Press until after the special meeting called by the board of trustees to discuss the appointment of an acting president and initiate a presidential search.

While Burns will stand as acting president, Trustee Ken Howard said finding a new president will be a challenge.

“I just want somebody that’s going to have views on both sides and understands that there’s a lot of different demographics that go here,” said NIC student Ray Inglet, 21, of Coeur d’Alene. “Just somebody who can see everybody’s point of view to the best ability and make decisions based on that.”

Growing up in Idaho, Inglet said he’s seen the state lean more in one direction in the sense of politics, which he said is sad.

“I personally believe in that side of politics but I also believe that as a state and as any sort of government and any sort of group, (the board) should be open-minded and very equal set,” Inglet said. “I believe that the current state of that board is a little bit one way and I wish that they'd be a little bit more open minded to different people's opinions.”

Teresa Borrenpohl, enrollment service center manager, said she hoped the incoming president would be supportive of students following in MacLennan’s footsteps.

“Our outgoing president's best trait was his relentless focus on the student experience and I think that is the number one thing that we have to take into the future,” Borrenpohl said. “My sincere hope is that the board recognizes that the will of Coeur d’Alene is to have a quality educational institution, and in order to do that you have to hire somebody who has the experience and the integrity just like our current president.”

Lionel B., a Boise State University student through NIC’s outreach program who utilizes the campus resources, said he has minimal confidence in the board of trustees because of their behavior toward MacLennan.

Lionel said he thought the board could have shown more courtesy and respect toward the outgoing president, and given MacLennan a warning before the meeting.

He said he hopes the new president will care about students and create a good relationship with the community and different entities within.

“I think they should really take input from students and faculty because they're the ones that are on campus and would benefit from a good president,” Lionel said. “I don’t think they should handpick.”

The special meeting of the trustees to authorize the presidential search and search parameters will take place at 1 p.m. today in the Edminster Student Union Building, Driftwood Bay Room on the NIC main campus in Coeur d’Alene.