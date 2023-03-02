North Idaho College gets new legal counsel for lawsuits

Attorneys Kelly Drew and Brittney Adams, of the firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, will represent the college in separate lawsuits.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College has acquired new legal representation for two of the lawsuits it’s currently facing.

Attorneys Kelly Drew and Brittney Adams, of the firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, will represent the college in separate lawsuits filed against NIC by President Nick Swayne and Coeur d’Alene resident Mike Gridley.

Drew and Adams have replaced Boise-based attorney Bret Walther, who was assigned to the cases by NIC’s insurance carrier.

Walther filed a motion to withdraw as attorney of record last month, citing “irreconcilable breakdown of the attorney-client relationship.”

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

