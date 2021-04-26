How to give input on mascot change for North Central High School in Spokane

Gov. Inslee signed a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools board is looking for community members' feedback on changes to North Central High School's mascot.

During a meeting in March, the board discussed possible changes to the high school's mascot and accompanying symbol. NCHS has had an Indian as its mascot since the 1920s, but many people have said the imagery is offensive and inappropriate.

The SPS board is holding a community forum on changes to the NCHS mascot. It is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. Information about requests for participation in public comment and the Zoom link to attend the forum are available on the SPS website.

This comes after the Washington Legislature approved a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in the state. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure on Monday, April 26 and the ban will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, the Associated Press reports.

Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year. Starting in 2022, they would not be able to purchase uniforms that include the old mascot or name.

Ivy Pete, a 16-year-old junior at NCHS, worked to pass the bill banning the use of Native American symbols and images as school mascots. She is a member of the Pyramid Lake-Paiute Tribe of northern Nevada.

"It's really this dehumanizing image that casts aside the struggles of Indigenous people," Pete said of the NCHS mascot. "A lot of people like to rely on this idea that mascots honor Indigenous people and I can tell you that I don't feel honored. The Spokane Tribe doesn't feel honored."

Pete said she hopes the community can decide on a mascot that makes everyone happen and "recognize that we're not trying to erase our history."

"We're just trying to make sure that we can continue in a way that makes everyone feel safe at North Central," she added.