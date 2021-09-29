x
North Central High School partially loses power following car crash

Avista’s outage map shows 42 customers are without power near North Central High School along the intersection of Mission Avenue and North Washington Street.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens are without power this morning in North Central Spokane due to a car crash, according to Avista’s outage map.

The power company’s outage map shows 42 customers are without power near North Central High School along the intersection of Mission Avenue and North Washington Street.

Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson Sandra Jarrad said parts of North Central High School lost power and they expect it to be restored by 10 a.m. Classes are resuming as scheduled.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

    

