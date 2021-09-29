North Central High School partially loses power following car crash

Avista’s outage map shows 42 customers are without power near North Central High School along the intersection of Mission Avenue and North Washington Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens are without power this morning in North Central Spokane due to a car crash, according to Avista’s outage map.

Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson Sandra Jarrad said parts of North Central High School lost power and they expect it to be restored by 10 a.m. Classes are resuming as scheduled.

