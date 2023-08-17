Non-profits come together to support unhoused and "Cool Spokane" in extreme heat

"Cool Spokane" is a group of non-profits making sure all of Spokane is safe and hydrated, especially those who are unhoused.

SPOKANE, Wash. — "Cool Spokane" lead organizer Angel Tomeo Sam is a part of more than a dozen non-profits who came together to make sure all of Spokane is safe and hydrated in extreme heat.

"Cool Spokane" is making a conscious effort to make sure unhoused people are taken care of.

"It’s really about humanity," Tomeo Sam said. "Every single person, organization that has come together in this Cool Spokane coalition just cares about people.”

Organizers set up cooling stations at Division and M.L.K Jr. Way and at City Hall.

Each tent has free water and food. At one point this week, Tomeo Sam said she even provided someone who was barefoot, a pair of shoes.

But Tomeo Sam said she gets the most nourishment from making connections.

"That connection to community is really important and that food and water are just a bonus,” Tomeo Sam shared.

She said she's had opportunities to share information with people like STA providing free rides to Spokane cooling centers.

"Most are so surprised to learn they can get on the bus and be exempt when going to a cooling center or library," she said.



The tents are a direct connection to people in need. They serve alongside the cooling center set up at Compassionate Addiction Treatment.

There, people have access to free food, water, sunscreen, masks to protect themselves from poor air quality and a chance to get out of the sun.



Tomeo Sam said providers know extreme weather can increase the needs of an already vulnerable population.

"Compassion is really infectious," Tomeo Sam said.

She said 1102 W 2nd, Concrete Rose, is also operating as a cooling center.

She said until the hot weather subsides, the tents and cooling centers will be available.

She said the tents will be set up between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on days when temperatures are over 85 degrees.

