KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Labor Day is just around the corner and with the holiday weekend coming up, Idaho State Police (ISP) is reinforcing stricter regulations with its first-ever "No Refusal Weekend" program.

In an effort to curb impaired driving, ISP said they will be paying close attention to behavior of drivers.

Since Idaho's "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" started Memorial Day weekend, ISP reported 93 deaths as a result of traffic accidents.

According to ISP, drivers suspected of driving intoxicated will be subject to a search warrant issued for a blood draw if the driver refuses requests for a breath sample.

The Idaho Department of Transportation's Office of Highway Safety will provide overtime pay for officers who participate.

The primary goal of the "No Refusal Weekend" is to reduce the number of impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.

