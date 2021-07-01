No planned outages for Avista Thursday

Avista had been organizing outages as a way to alleviate strain on the electrical system.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista Utilities will not conduct any more protective proactive outages on Thursday.

Although Avista is not conducting any outages, they will still be closely monitoring areas where the system is impacted by the heat.

Avista had been organizing outages as a way to alleviate strain on the electrical system through ongoing electricity conservation by customers, grid modifications and shifting of electric load, according to Avista.

If the situation changes throughout the day on Thursday, Avista will notify customers in the impacted outage area.

A map can be found on their website that identifies areas that are being monitored.

Since the outages started this week, they have declined in numbers each day throughout Spokane and Lewiston.

On Monday, 24,000 customers experienced outages. This number decreased to 8,660 on Tuesday and decreased again on Wednesday to 603 customers in the Lewiston area.

There were no proactive, protective outages in the Spokane area on Wednesday.

“We are grateful to our customers for their partnership in conserving energy this week as we all manage through the record-breaking heatwave. This is making a real, impactful difference,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “We continue to monitor the system so we can provide reliable energy for all, and we appreciate the ongoing efforts to use electricity efficiently."

Avista continues to ask customers to try and conserve energy use at least through Friday, July 2, from 1 to 8 p.m. each day.

Conservation tips that Avista recommends includes: