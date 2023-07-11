No-Li Brewery awarded gold medal in 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship

No-Li's Redband Tangerine Wheat has also played a vital role in supporting conservation of the Redband Rainbow trout habitat, a subspecies of rainbow trout.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Of the thousands of beers submitted for a shot at a prestigious award, one made right here in Spokane ultimately took home the gold.

No-Li Brewhouse announced Tuesday that it's Redband Tangerine Wheat received a gold medal at the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship in Ohio. The contest received more than 9,000 beer entries but No-Li's was the top dog.

Redband Tangerine Wheat was created by No-Li in partnership with the Spokane Indians and became an "immediate fan favorite." The brewery described the beer as having a "refreshing tangerine flavor and crisp finish."

"We're proud to partner with No-Li Brewhouse on the Redband Tangerine Wheat," said Otto Klein, the senior vice president of the Spokane Indians. "Not only is it great tasting and an immediate fan favorite, but each beer sold helps preserve Redband Rainbow trout habitat in the Spokane River, and not many beers can say that.”

No-Li said the creation of Redband Tangerine Wheat has also played a vital role in supporting conservation of the Redband Rainbow trout habitat, a subspecies of rainbow trout found in Montana, Washington and Idaho. They currently occupy more than 25,000 kilometers of stream habitat and 124 lakes and reservoirs, including the Spokane River, according to the Western Native Trout Initiative.

With every purchase of Redband Tangerine Wheat, a contribution is made to the preservation of the species.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Gold medal for Redband Tangerine Wheat at the US Open Beer Championship, in which over 9,000 beers were entered," said Jack Bryant, marketing at No-Li Brewhouse. "This award is a testament to the dedicated, skilled work of our brewing, cellar & packaging teams, as well as the strong partnership we have with the Spokane Indians. We are proud to create exceptional beers that not only satisfy our customers, but also contribute to the conservation of our local environment.”

