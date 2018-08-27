SPOKANE, Wash. — The effects of the trade war have started to take a toll on a handful of local businesses in Spokane.

Increased tariffs on aluminum imports have caused the price of beer cans to increase. In Spokane, No-Li Brewhouse owner John Bryan said he is prepared to keep buying the cans that store the restaurant’s beer.

There is just one problem – No-Li makes a lot of beer, and they put a lot of that beer into cans. Since those cans are more expensive, Bryan said he is going to absorb that cost.

But at the end of the day, it's the price of doing business.

"We're going to stay the course, we'll weather this storm,” Bryan said.

Over the last few years, cans have become the hot trend for craft brewers. No-Li has turned to them – instead of glass bottles – when it comes to distributing their beer.

No-Li Brewhouse says it’s feeling the effects of aluminum tariffs. The price of each can they purchase has increased slightly.



As part of the nation's ongoing trade war, President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on imported aluminum coming from China. The administration has said that the tariffs are necessary to protect U.S. manufacturers and will hopefully force China and other countries to lower tariffs of their own on U.S. imports.

Bryan said the tariffs have caused some companies that manufacture aluminum cans to increase their prices by a few cents per can, potentially costing brewers thousands of dollars each year when it's all added up.

While he might spend more on cans, Bryan said No-Li’s customers will not notice anything.

"We're taking no increase,” he said. “We're going to eat it, absorb it, and the price of No-Li will be the same."

Cans are already hard to come by because they have become so popular. Brian said he has already pre-purchased several cans in order to be ready.

Bryan said he is not going to dwell too much on the tariffs and will accept the situation for what it is.

"It's beyond our control,” he said. “And there's so much in politics, and politics are so divisive these days. It's something we try to stay away from because the community isn't politics."

