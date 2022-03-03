No immediate plans to bring influx of Ukrainian refugees to Idaho

The Idaho Office for Refugees works closely with federal and local resettlement partners, but said the U.S. is not preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

BOISE, Idaho — The number of Ukrainian people fleeing their homeland to bordering countries is increasing as the Russian invasion continues. The United Nations Refugee Agency reported one million people have left Ukraine since the war began last week.

With the number of Ukrainian refugees rising, it sparks the question of, 'Will the United States begin to assist in taking care and sheltering those fleeing Ukraine?'

"I think with all of Idaho, we've been watching with really heavy hearts," said Holly Beech, the communications specialist with the Idaho Office for Refugees. "There are people here in Idaho from Ukraine and Russian descent who have loved ones in Ukraine and are very worried."

According to the Office, in the last 10 years, Idaho has resettled 125 Ukrainian refugees, which makes up two percent of total refugee arrivals of the last decade in Idaho. However, Beech said it doesn't paint the full picture of how many Ukrianinans are in the Gem State because people come in other ways than just refugee resettlement.

"There are strong bonds in that community here," Beech said.

Beech said a handful of families in Idaho have reached out to the Office with questions related to getting their relatives in Ukraine to the U.S.

She said the office is in close coordination with federal and local resettlement partners, but said Idaho and the U.S. are not preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees at the moment.

"Federally, it's not something the U.S. is doing on the scale of, for instance, what we saw in Afghanistan with Operations Allies Welcome," Beech explained.

In Fall 2021, Idaho, along with states across the country, welcomed hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan. The program offered resettlement to 50,000 translators, drivers and others who helped the U.S. military throughout the war.

Beech said what's happening in Ukraine is different compared to Afghanistan.

"Because of the involvement and the help the people of Afghanistan provided to our military it put them in danger," Beech said. "We had an obligation to make sure that we helped as a country get them out to safety."

While the U.S. may not have any immediate plans to bring in Ukrainian refugees, Georgette Siqueiros, the community engagement coordinator with the International Rescue Committee of Boise (IRC), said a number of neighboring countries have welcomed those that have fled.

"No one becomes a refugee by choice," Siqueiros said. "There's very little choice throughout the whole process."

Countries like Hungary, Moldavia and Poland are helping resettle Ukrainians. Siqueiros said they too have been following what's unfolding in Ukraine and are using their offices around the world to help respond.

"IRC is on the ground currently in Poland helping with civilians that enter that country seeking safety and is partnering with a lot of organizations in both Poland and Ukraine to support civilians on the ground there," Siqueiros said.

Because of how close those countries are to Ukraine, Beech said resettlement in those countries may be ideal for those fleeing, especially if it is only temporary. She said it is tough for anyone to uproot their whole life and leave their country.

"The goal with any crisis like this with refugees is to see first, 'Are there opportunities to allow you to go home safely?'" Beech said.

Siqueiros added people can help in two ways; by donating (IRC takes donations on their website to give to crews in Poland and Ukraine) and by staying informed about what's happening.

"A lot is happening, there's a lot of fast movement, so it's really important to get facts from the correct sources," Siqueiros said. She added IRC also updates its website frequently with the latest information.

