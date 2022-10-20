x
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County

KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office that he was not arrested in Kootenai County for DUI and is currently working at the Capitol in Boise.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster.

KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office that he was not arrested in Kootenai County for DUI and is currently working at the Capitol in Boise. 

Madison Hardy with Gov. Little's office said they know the rumor, but it is not valid. 

KREM 2 has also contacted the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police for comment. 

Please check back for updates on this developing story. 

