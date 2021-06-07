Nine displaced by Airway Heights apartment fire

Airway Heights is still investigating the cause of the early morning fire.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Nine people were displaced after an apartment fire in Airway Heights Monday morning.

According to Airway Heights fire chief Mitch Metzger, over 50 people responded to the fire at Cedar Summit Estates on W 12th Avenue.

An Airway Heights police officer called 911 after seeing the fire just after midnight.

Crews arrived 4 minutes after the call and the fire was under control by 12:49 a.m.

According to the fire chief, the fire started on the second floor and spread to the units above. Six units were damaged by fire, smoke and water.

The American Ross was on scene to help the displaced families. The city provided a bus to keep the victims warm. A cat was saved from the fire.

No injuries were reported.